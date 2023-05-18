Road shut for hours after woman hit by bus
An elderly woman is in hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a bus.
Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, were called to North Road, Durham, at about 11:45 BST.
The injured woman was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.
Durham Police said the road was closed for several hours, but had since reopened.
Go North East, which operated the bus involved, said it was working with the emergency services to investigate the cause.
Ben Maxfield, the firm's area business director, said: "We are supporting all those involved, and our thoughts are with the person who was injured".
Go North East and Arriva North East previously said its services in the area had been affected by the road closure.
