BBC News

Police appeal after man found critically injured in Plymouth

image source, Google
image caption,

The man was found on Gdynia Way in Plymouth

Published

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found critically injured on a city road.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries on Gdynia Way, in Plymouth, just before midnight on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the man in the area on Friday between 23:00 and midnight to come forward.

He is described as white and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

Police said he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue T-shirt.