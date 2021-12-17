A new initiative has been launched to reduce hospital bed stays in Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Guernsey.

Under the “Discharge to Assess” scheme, patients will be discharged from hospital as soon as they are deemed able to return home, with further assessments to take place at their home.

Previously, patients who were medically fit enough to be discharged underwent various assessments on the ward to help determine what if any support was needed for them outside of the hospital.

The pilot scheme, to be trialled on Brock Ward, is part of an ongoing effort to alleviate pressure on hospital capacity, which remains high, the States of Guernsey said.

The process will enable an individual's needs to be assessed at home, rather than just relying on how they are managing in hospital, it added.

Associate Director of Acute Nursing Elaine Burgess said: "This logical move to carrying out discharge assessments at home when it is possible not only has the benefit of freeing up hospital beds sooner, it also assesses patients' needs in the environment they will be living, which is obviously going to be the most realistic and effective."

Doctors on the ward will identify those suitable for the scheme and home assessments will be carried out by members of the Community Reablement Service.

A hospital bed is kept free for 48 hours after any such person is discharged, in the unlikely event they need to be readmitted, the States said.