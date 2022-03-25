Group says golf project would protect dune habitat
At a glance
A group proposing to build a new golf course in Sutherland has said it would restore and protect the area's natural habitat.
A previous plan to build a course at Coul Links was rejected by the Scottish government on environmental grounds.
The area of coastal dunes is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Communities for Coul said it was proposing one of the world's most environmentally sensitive courses.
- Published
A group behind plans for a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland says its project would restore and protect natural habitat.
The Scottish government rejected proposals for an 18-hole championship course in the area of coastal dunes in February 2020.
Communities For Coul (C4C) has resurrected the idea of building a course, arguing that it would bring much-needed jobs.
It has submitted a scoping study, one of the first steps towards seeking planning permission, with Highland Council.
The group, set up by people who live in the local area, wants to create a "world class" golf course.
It said it had comprehensive plan to restore and protect Coul Links, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
The previously planned golf course was opposed by environmental groups.
Rare wildlife
The original plans were led by US businessman Todd Warnock and secured planning permission from Highland Council, before Scottish ministers called in the planning application for further scrutiny.
Following a public inquiry, the government refused permission.
In their decision, Scottish ministers said the plan would have supported economic growth and rural development.
But they agreed with government-appointed planning officials' findings that the golf course would have "significant" effects on rare plant life, wintering and breeding birds and the the dunes themselves.
The government said the "likely detriment to natural heritage is not outweighed by the socio-economic benefits of the proposal".
Gordon Sutherland, of C4C, said the project team had studied other golf courses located in SSSIs, such as Askernish in South Uist, Machrihanish in Argyll and Skibo in Sutherland.
Mr Sutherland said: “Our aim remains to achieve planning permission for one of the world’s most environmentally sensitive golf courses and use the income it generates to remediate the Coul Links SSSI and then sustain it for future generations.”