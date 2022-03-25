A group behind plans for a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland says its project would restore and protect natural habitat.

The Scottish government rejected proposals for an 18-hole championship course in the area of coastal dunes in February 2020.

Communities For Coul (C4C) has resurrected the idea of building a course, arguing that it would bring much-needed jobs.

It has submitted a scoping study, one of the first steps towards seeking planning permission, with Highland Council.

The group, set up by people who live in the local area, wants to create a "world class" golf course.

It said it had comprehensive plan to restore and protect Coul Links, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The previously planned golf course was opposed by environmental groups.