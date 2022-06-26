A new community hub is opening a cafe to help people struggling with rising costs and social isolation.

The BME Suffolk Support Group (BSSG) in Ipswich recently moved to larger premises thanks to National Lottery funding and will open the cafe from Tuesday.

They hope it will encourage marginalised groups or anyone struggling with loneliness to open up and ask for help.

Director Funmi Akinriboya said the aim was "to make everyday life easier".