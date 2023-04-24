TT footbridge installed ahead of races
- Published
A pedestrian bridge has been installed over a major route in the Isle of Man’s capital as part of preparations for the 2023 TT races.
The metal structure over the carriageway on Bray Hill in Douglas was put in place on Sunday.
The road was closed for three hours while the work was carried out.
The bridge, which spans between St Ninian’s High School and the EVF garage, will be in use during road closures for the races.
Qualifying for this year’s TT is set to begin on 29 May, with the final race scheduled to take place on 10 June.
A similar bridge on Glencrutchery Road between Douglas Cemetery and Nobles Park was closed in 2019 following a structural inspection.
The government previously said that bridge would be too costly to replace.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk