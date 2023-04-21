Police hunt for tomato-throwing attacker
At a glance
Seven people have been hit by fruit and other projectiles apparently thrown from a vehicle
The unprovoked assaults - involving tomatoes and apples - happened in Eastbourne and Hastings
Two of the attacks resulted in serious injuries
Police are investigating a series of attacks in which fruit was hurled at pedestrians - leaving one person seriously injured by a tomato aimed at their head.
The apparently unprovoked assaults happened in Eastbourne and Hastings in East Sussex.
Apples and other "unknown projectiles" are thought to have been thrown from a vehicle on seven occasions, police said.
There are not thought to be any links between the victims and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The bizarre attacks included one person being hit in the face with an apple while walking along Bohemia Road in Hastings, on 12 April.
Another was struck in the arm with a tomato while walking along Firle Road in Eastbourne the following evening.
Later the same day a further two attacks happened in The Bourne, Hastings, one involving a person being hit in the head with a tomato and another with an unknown object - both causing serious injuries.
A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: "Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and in public places.
"In all cases the victims have been going about their daily routine when they have been hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled in some way from a vehicle.
"There have been no links established between each of the victims, however it is believed that these incidents are part of a series.
"We are asking any witnesses to come forward, as well as any further victims.”
