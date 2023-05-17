Boy, 14, arrested after pupil and teacher attacked
At a glance
Ash Manor School in Guildford says a student and a teacher were attacked by two boys who climbed over a school fence
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and malicious communications
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a student and teacher were attacked by two boys who broke into a school.
They scaled a fence at Ash Manor School in Guildford, Surrey, before launching the attack on 10 May, head teacher Agnes Bailey said.
A letter to parents from Ms Bailey described the incident as "serious and distressing".
Surrey Police said the boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and malicious communications and remained in custody.
Ms Bailey told parents that the boys "made their way to a classroom and launched a physical attack upon a student in that room.
"The teacher intervened to protect that student and was assaulted in the process," she said.
Ms Bailey said the whole incident lasted less than three minutes.
Insp Blaine Rafferty, borough commander for Guildford, said: “I appreciate this incident will be concerning to pupils and parents and we are working closely with the school as part of our investigation.
“There will be a continued police presence in the area, as well as youth engagement officers visiting the school to speak with pupils, whilst we continue carrying out enquiries.”
