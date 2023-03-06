A resident living in an "uninhabitable" Sheffield council flat with mould and damp has said a row of tower blocks in Gleadless needed "knocking down".

Gemma Heath said the black mould had spread due to a lack of council maintenance, despite her reporting it.

Ms Heath fears her three-year-old son's persistent cough could be connected to the living conditions on Ironside Road.

Sheffield City Council described the highlighted problems as "horrendous" and said her flat would be assessed.

There are plans to demolish some homes in the area as part of a "masterplan" for the Gleadless Valley, the local authority said, but there is no current intention to knock down the tower blocks.