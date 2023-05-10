The Labour leader of Calderdale Council is to step down from his role after more than a decade in the job.

Tim Swift said he planned to swap roles with Jane Scullion, the current deputy leader of the council.

The change of leadership was expected to take place at the council's annual meeting on 17 May, he said.

Mr Swift, who first became council leader in 2012, said it had been an “amazing” decade where a lot had been achieved by the Labour group and the council.