Thousands of people have gathered in Dublin for a march in support of migration and diversity.

It comes after several anti-refugee and asylum seeker protests across the Republic of Ireland in recent weeks.

Civil rights leader and former MP Bernadette McAlliskey and singer Christy Moore were among those in attendance.

Organisers of the "Ireland for All" event said there were 50,000 people taking part, according to RTÉ. , external