£50 Oyster card credit offer before ULEZ expansion
Richmond locals can apply for Oyster and rental car credit and free cycle schemes
The ULEZ will incorporate every London borough from August 29
Cars failing to meet emissions targets will be charged £12.50 a day to drive inside the zone
A west London council is offering £50 of Oyster card credit for free to residents yet to scrap non-compliant cars ahead of the upcoming ULEZ expansion.
People living in Richmond upon Thames can also apply for £50 of rental car driving credit and free membership to cycling programmes.
Richmond Council says funds will be limited and offered on a first-come first-served basis.
The ultra low emission zone is set to expand to all London boroughs from 29 August.
Residents can apply for one of the following:
£50 pay-as-you-go Oyster card for use on Transport for London (TfL) services.
Three-month free trial with Pedal My Wheels Try Before You Buy, external, and a discount of any subsequent bicycle purchase.
One-year membership to Enterprise Carclub, external or Smart Zipcar, external and £50 driving credit
Alexander Ehmann, head of Richmond's Transport and Air Quality Committee, says the borough is the only London council to provide "ULEZ support direct to their residents".
He added the council, led by the Liberal Democrats, wanted to "build on the cross-part consensus" that ULEZ should be expanded, but expressed concern at London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans.
"The speed at which the mayor of London has sought to introduce the extension and the lack of financial support afforded to residents remains unacceptable," he said.
In order to qualify for the scheme, applicants must be a resident of Richmond upon Thames and must be committed to scrapping their non-compliant vehicles within the next 12 months.
However, the plans are independent of TfL's scrappage scheme, so people ineligible for TfL's scheme can still apply.
