New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph.
The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road.
Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness.
Transport Scotland has asked Highland Council to pilot a rollout of the lower limit.
The Scottish government wants to introduce 20mph speed restrictions on roads in built-up areas across Scotland by 2025, where it is considered appropriate to do so.
Highland Council has put forward 114 sites to Transport Scotland for consideration.
The local authority said further details would be released once the government agency had looked at its recommendations.