A health board has warned it will face "difficult decisions" after it emerged its financial position was worse than previously anticipated.

NHS Borders has reported an overspend of nearly £12m in the first 10 months of this financial year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

If spending continues at the same level it is looking at an end of financial year deficit of £14.4m – higher than the £12.2m deficit agreed with the Scottish government.

It means the board will have to put together a financial recovery plan to tackle the situation.

Last year a trade union wrote to every politician representing the Borders to highlight "dangerous staffing levels" in local hospitals.

Ralph Roberts, the chief executive at NHS Borders, will be attending a meeting of the Scottish Parliament's health and sport committee on 21 March to discuss the financial situation.