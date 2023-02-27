Vice chancellor resigns from university facing £30m deficit
The vice chancellor of a university facing a £30m budget deficit has resigned.
Prof David Richardson had been in the role at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich for nine years.
Earlier this month the University and College Union UEA branch voted no confidence in the institution's senior leaders.
Prof Richardson said "the time has come for me to step away" from the university.
The UEA said it was facing a revised budget deficit of £30m for 2023-2024, rising to £45m in three years' time.
In January the university said it was looking to make compulsory redundancies due to "the effects of Covid, the tuition fee freeze, pressures on student numbers and rising costs".
In a statement Prof Richardson said: "UEA and the whole Higher Education sector are now facing a variety of further challenges but genuine opportunity also lies ahead for UEA."
The professor of microbial biochemistry, who has been at the university for 32 years, said the UEA could now "develop a new long-term vision to take it forward".
He will become an emeritus professor of UEA, the university said.
Dr Sally Howes, chair of UEA council, said it was "a sad day for the university".
Provost, and deputy vice chancellor, Prof Christine Bovis-Cnossen will be acting vice chancellor whilst the university begins its search for a permanent replacement.
