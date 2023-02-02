According to the local democracy reporting service, if approved Nimbuscare hopes to offer services including blood tests, ultrasound, retinal screening and respiratory treatments from the facility.

It also said The Department of Work and Pensions and Citizens Advice hoped to have staff on hand for advice and support.

In its application the healthcare provider described the plans as “an exciting new model of holistic community-based care”.

“Community Care Centres host community volunteers, social workers, council services and carers who will also offer that care and support," the firm said.

“It has been specially designed so not all rooms or spaces feel clinical. The aim is to develop an experience where people are given more holistic care, where the whole person or family is treated, and they are not just a number on a clinic list.”

Under the council's Local Plan the site is earmarked for a future 60-home development, but with Nimbuscare's application only for temporary use it is “not considered to prejudice the bringing forward of the site for housing development in due course”, planners said in their report.

The report added: “The continued temporary use of the site for health care purposes, retaining and expanding the existing modular buildings is considered acceptable in principle. The site is in a sustainable location and there would be no harm to visual or neighbour amenity.”

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.