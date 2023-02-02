Health centre expansion plans set for approval
At a glance
Nimbuscare wants to build two new temporary units at its Askham Bar site offering a range of health services
The site set up in 2020 as York's first mass covid vaccination centre
The plans are due to be discussed by councillors on 8 February
- Published
York's first mass covid vaccination site is set to be converted into a "community care centre" after plans to expand the facility were recommended for approval.
Nimbuscare wants to continue operating from the Askham Bar site for another 18 months and add two new temporary buildings.
The former park and ride site was turned into a vaccination centre in 2020, but with demand for jabs dropping Nimbuscare said it hopes to create up to 30 new treatment rooms at the site offering a range of services
City of York Council's planning committee is due to discuss the plans on 8 February
According to the local democracy reporting service, if approved Nimbuscare hopes to offer services including blood tests, ultrasound, retinal screening and respiratory treatments from the facility.
It also said The Department of Work and Pensions and Citizens Advice hoped to have staff on hand for advice and support.
In its application the healthcare provider described the plans as “an exciting new model of holistic community-based care”.
“Community Care Centres host community volunteers, social workers, council services and carers who will also offer that care and support," the firm said.
“It has been specially designed so not all rooms or spaces feel clinical. The aim is to develop an experience where people are given more holistic care, where the whole person or family is treated, and they are not just a number on a clinic list.”
Under the council's Local Plan the site is earmarked for a future 60-home development, but with Nimbuscare's application only for temporary use it is “not considered to prejudice the bringing forward of the site for housing development in due course”, planners said in their report.
The report added: “The continued temporary use of the site for health care purposes, retaining and expanding the existing modular buildings is considered acceptable in principle. The site is in a sustainable location and there would be no harm to visual or neighbour amenity.”
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.