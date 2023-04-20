Magic of Manx glens celebrated in new book
The Magic of the Manx Glens showcases the island's 18 national glens
The publication features basic icons highlighting the accessibility of each glen
Money raised from sales will be donated to Manx charity Disability Networks
The book features paintings and photographs by several local artists
The beauty of the Isle of Man's 18 national glens has been celebrated in a new book.
The Magic of the Manx Glens highlights the mountain and coastal national glens across the island, which are maintained by the government.
Author Susan Jellis said she had developed a love of the "seclusion" and "semi-wildness" of the beauty spots.
Proceeds from the book will be donated to the charity Disability Networks.
The book features a mixture of photographs and paintings by local artists, including Michael Starkey, Ronnie Doyle and Peter Killey, with titles by Julia Ashby Smyth.
Some of the images also featured on a recent set of stamps showcasing Manx waterfalls by painter Tracey Dean.
Ms Jellis said she knew the glens “extremely well” through visits to her parents, who lived on the island for about 40 years.
She said: “I just love their seclusion and their sort of semi-wildness, and the fact that you can walk them and very, very often be the only person in them.
“It’s like your own private estate and I’ve always loved them.”
In conjunction with the book, Disability Networks, which works to highlight accessibility on the island, surveyed each of the glens featured to find out what access was possible for those with limited mobility, and basic accessibility icons have been included in the publication, with more detailed information made available on the charity’s website.
Ms Jellis said the book was not a guide book but rather a “celebration of the glens”, and “a book for everyone”, which she hoped might “kick-start more information about disabled access” in other areas.
Funding for the printing of the book was provided by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Visit Isle of Man.
