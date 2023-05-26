Brian Haw statue to be installed
A statue of peace campaigner Brian Haw who spent 10 years camped outside the Palace of Westminster will be installed in south London after sufficient funds were raised.
Mr Haw died from lung cancer aged 62 in June 2011 having spent nearly 10 years in Parliament Square protesting about UK and US foreign policy.
A crowdfunding campaign was launched in February to put a bronze maquette of him on a plinth opposite the Imperial War Museum in Lambeth.
The organisers said enough donations had now been made for installation work to begin.
The peace campaigner became a fixture in Westminster from 2001, where he would be surrounded by numerous anti-war placards as he shouted at politicians heading into work.
Several efforts to move him failed - including a law specifically designed to make him leave - and it was only ill-health that led to him departing.
Earlier this year, a group including Oscar-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance launched an appeal to raise £50,000 to install a statue of him beside the School of Historical Dress. People were asked to donate £1.
It raised nearly £20,000 and the organisers said cost-saving measures, along with further gifts of £5,000 from people including Rylance and musician and producer Eno, meant "we are now able to move forward with the building works".
At the time of the launch Rylance described Mr Haw as "a remarkable person in the history of London" who "was a constant voice at Westminster for longer than most prime ministers".
Speaking about his support, Eno said: "As media-pecked MPs anxious not to lose the whip allowed themselves to be corralled into supporting unnecessary wars, Brian Haw was right there to remind them what conscience and steadfastness really means."
