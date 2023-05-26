A12 reopens seven hours after two-vehicle crash

The A12 in Blythburgh, SuffolkGoogle

Emergency services were called to the A12, in Blythburgh, Suffolk, on Thursday evening

A road was closed for more than seven hours after a serious crash between two vehicles, police said.

The A12, at Blythburgh in Suffolk, was shut in both directions, from Walberswick to the Beccles turn-off, at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.

Suffolk Police said it reopened just before 03:00.

Officers were investigating the incident and asked for witnesses to get in touch, the force added.

