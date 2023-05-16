Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of World War Two medals were stolen from a home in Kent.

The property in the Tanker Hill area of Gillingham was broken into on 19 March some time between 17:30 and 20:35 BST.

Other valuable items stolen include cash, diamond earrings and an electric golf trolley with clubs.

Local residents and any drivers in the area during that time are urged to review any private security or dashcam footage.