Guns and drugs found after Deliveroo rider robbed
At a glance
Deliveroo driver threatened and robbed at knifepoint
A man arrested and a meat cleaver and drugs found
Guns and more drugs are recovered when a house is later searched
Car keys related to unknown vehicles also found
Police investigating an incident where a Deliveroo driver was robbed and threatened at knifepoint later found guns and drugs.
The victim was threatened in Broadway Plaza, Birmingham on Monday afternoon with the attacker then being chased by police on foot.
The force said a meat cleaver was recovered as well as a knife and 30 wraps of heroin and cocaine.
A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession of a weapon.
The arrested man, who was found to be on bail after being held over another robbery, remains in custody.
Officers later searched an address in Ladywood and recovered two guns.
One was a replica and the other a BB gun, said the force. More drugs were also recovered along with "a number of car keys relating to unknown vehicles".
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and is currently in custody.
Detectives will be examining the weapons and seeking to trace the cars linked to the found keys.