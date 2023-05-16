Police investigating an incident where a Deliveroo driver was robbed and threatened at knifepoint later found guns and drugs.

The victim was threatened in Broadway Plaza, Birmingham on Monday afternoon with the attacker then being chased by police on foot.

The force said a meat cleaver was recovered as well as a knife and 30 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession of a weapon.