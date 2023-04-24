Salvador Dali statues to headline Shrewsbury arts festival
Three sculptures by the world-famous surrealist artist Salvador Dali will be coming to Shrewsbury this summer as part of its annual Art Trail.
It is thought to be the first time the artworks have been shown in the UK. They go on display from 1 July.
The pieces include Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalinian Dancer and will be unveiled at venues across the town.
The works of Jacob Chandler, Banksy, LS Lowry, Damien Hirst, Michael James Talbot and Man Ray will also feature in the eight-week arts festival.
This year's event has the theme of movement to mark 350 years since the birth of Shrewsbury's John Weaver, the father of English ballet and pantomime. Works from 200 local and regional creatives will sit alongside pieces by the renowned international artists.
The Shrewsbury Art Trail was created by Jess Richards who was inspired to boost positivity in the town as it emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.
"I wanted something big and impactful," she said. "It's about inspiring local artists and showing that art is for everyone."
The 5m tall Surrealist Piano will be displayed outside Shrewsbury Castle while the Homage to Terpsichore sculpture, which depicts the Greek muse of dance and chorus, will be placed in the courtyard at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.
A series of 16 exhibitions, eight workshops and five events will be staged at multiple venues including the Darwin shopping centre and the Severn Theatre, plus cafes, art galleries, churches and parks.
Other events planned include a John Weaver theatre and dance festival, a glass festival at St Mary's Church, a family treasure trail, a 'Secret Art Sale' at local art dealer's the Soden Collection and a dance photography exhibition.
