Salvador Dali statues to headline Shrewsbury arts festival

Three sculptures by the world-famous surrealist artist Salvador Dali will be coming to Shrewsbury this summer as part of its annual Art Trail.

It is thought to be the first time the artworks have been shown in the UK. They go on display from 1 July.

The pieces include Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalinian Dancer and will be unveiled at venues across the town.

The works of Jacob Chandler, Banksy, LS Lowry, Damien Hirst, Michael James Talbot and Man Ray will also feature in the eight-week arts festival.