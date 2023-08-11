A fund that aims to help Jersey people who lack the means to explore arts, crafts and history beyond the island's shores has reported a significant rise in beneficiaries.

The number of grant recipients of The Rivington Fund has risen from 10 to 59 over the six years to 2022.

The fund has an annual budget of £100,000 and is administered by ArtHouse Jersey.

It said the increase was "delivered by the dual approach of using community group referral alongside media promotion to raise awareness".