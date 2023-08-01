A wind warning covering parts of the south-east of England has been issued for Wednesday.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for "unseasonably windy weather" between 04:00 BST and 18:00, with gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) expected.

Officials warned that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were likely.

East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent would be affected, the Met Office said.