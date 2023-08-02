Plans to redesign and restore a listed garden in the heart of Brighton have been unveiled.

Historic England placed the Royal Pavilion Gardens on its Heritage At Risk Register in 2017 and since then a programme to protect and maintain them has been in development.

Plans include improved footpaths, a new education space, refurbished toilets and railings and a new planting plan.

Brighton and Hove City Council is bidding for £4.4m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the work.