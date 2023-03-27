A former swimming pool and leisure centre in Exeter has been sold to a housing and care provider.

Exeter City Council said the Pyramids building has been bought by The Guinness Partnership, which already owns the adjacent building.

The Pyramids, which had been open for more than 80 years, closed in 2022 and was replaced by a nearby "state-of-the-art St Sidwell’s Point".

Phil Bialyk, Exeter City Council leader said: “The majority of people in Exeter will have been to the Pyramids at some point in their lives and there is a lot of affection for the building.

“We said that this building wouldn’t be used for student accommodation, and I’m delighted that the site has now been sold to The Guinness Partnership, and that it will continue to serve the needs of the community by providing much needed new accommodation.”

The council added that the provider "aims to provide as many high quality homes as possible, and to play a significant part in tackling the country’s housing crisis".