Dozens of human-sized statues of the children's television character, Morph, will be arriving in London as part of a free public art exhibition.

Made in conjunction with the children's wheelchair charity Whizz-Kidz, the 6ft (183cm) Morphs will be located at 56 of London's landmarks.

Morph, a stop-motion animated clay figurine, featured in several BBC TV series alongside presenter Tony Hart, beginning with the children's show Take Hart in 1977.

Each Morph will be found at its own wheelchair-accessible location from 19 June to 20 August.