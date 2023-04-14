A woman had to be cut free by firefighters from a swing in a children's playground after she got stuck in it.

A fire engine was sent to the play area in the Brindley Ford area of Telford, Shropshire, at 02:35 BST on Friday, the fire service said.

Firefighters used tools to cut the woman free from the swing.

It took them about 30 minutes to release her and the service said she was not hurt.