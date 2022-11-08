Two more beaver enclosures are to be built in the area of Essex where a pair of the animals were released into the wild for the first time in 400 years.

I﻿n 2019, two Eurasian beavers were introduced at the Spains Hall Estate near Braintree to help reduce flooding.

A﻿ year later the pair, called Woody and Willow, had two offspring, known has kits.

Archie Ruggles-Brise, estate manager, said: "The chance to bring more natural engineering skills to the estate is beyond exciting."