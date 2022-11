Two more beaver enclosures are to be built in the area of Essex where a pair of the animals were released into the wild for the first time in 400 years.

In 2019, two Eurasian beavers were introduced at the Spains Hall Estate near Braintree to help reduce flooding.

A year later the pair, called Woody and Willow, had two offspring, known has kits.

Archie Ruggles-Brise, estate manager, said: "The chance to bring more natural engineering skills to the estate is beyond exciting."