A not-for-profit dog therapy group has amassed 150 members in its first year.

Essex Therapy Dogs, set up by retired HR manager Tina Jullings, takes dogs into care homes, hospitals and schools to "relieve stress" and "share the joy".

D﻿og owners are invited to pay a small membership fee and volunteer to take their pets into public settings.

M﻿s Jullings wants to partner with Essex Libraries and take the dogs into the county's 74 venues.