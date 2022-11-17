Dog therapy group amasses 150 members in first year
A not-for-profit dog therapy group has amassed 150 members in its first year.
Essex Therapy Dogs, set up by retired HR manager Tina Jullings, takes dogs into care homes, hospitals and schools to "relieve stress" and "share the joy".
Dog owners are invited to pay a small membership fee and volunteer to take their pets into public settings.
Ms Jullings wants to partner with Essex Libraries and take the dogs into the county's 74 venues.
"I think that would be a very powerful thing with children learning to read and building their confidence," she said.
The group said it had taken dogs into 27 care homes or day centres, 15 schools, four mental health facilities, two hospitals and even London Southend Airport.
Academic research has concluded that dogs can "sniff out" stress in people and also help deter university students from dropping out of their studies.
"We bring some calm, some comfort and bring some joy to people," said Ms Jullings, speaking to Sonia Watson on BBC Essex.
"It's just amazing when you walk into a room and you've got a very reclusive person who doesn't communicate, who is disconnected from the world, and suddenly their whole face will light up."