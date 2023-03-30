A year on from the publication of a damning review into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), midwives there say they are starting to feel proud again.

In 2022, senior midwife Donna Ockenden found catastrophic failures at the trust contributed to the deaths of more than 200 infants.

It continues to be in special measures while it improves the quality of care.

One midwife at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Georgie, said she had found life so challenging at the time of the report's publication she did not want to admit what she did for a living "in case a judgement was cast upon you".

"Working somewhere in Shropshire, there's only one hospital, one maternity unit. So meeting new people, having contact from friends and family, knowing that I'm a midwife and that I work at this trust was quite challenging," she said.

"It was a very difficult time to be a midwife here."

Despite that, she said she had still felt a passion for her profession, and that things were now changing and improving "one woman at a time".

She joined the trust about four years ago, when the spotlight was very much on SaTH.