The UK's Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has said performing in his home county feels like an "old pal has come round".

The singer-songwriter, from Maldon, Essex, was at the HMV store in Chelmsford for a meet and greet, before serenading shoppers outside.

The 33-year-old has been popping up in city centres across the country as part of his efforts to land a Christmas number one album.

He said he would celebrate victory by building a Lego model Ghostbusters car.