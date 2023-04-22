Cancer and heart attack patient praises hospital
At a glance
James Cook Hospital has been given a national award for its treatment of myeloma cancer patients
Normanby patient Ian Carrick, 79, who has incurable blood cancer, has thanked the team for giving him precious time
The father-of-two had already beaten cancer a few years earlier
A man with incurable cancer who also suffered a heart attack has praised hospital staff for giving him the chance to enjoy every day of his life.
Ian Carrick beat cancer in his pelvis in 2013.
However, he was devastated in 2020 to be told he had myeloma and its tumours had broken his back.
The 79-year-old, of Normanby, said the award-winning staff at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital helped him through "difficult times".
Precious time
The hospital’s haematology team has been presented with the Myeloma UK Clinical Service Excellence Programme award for the second time.
It was given in recognition of outstanding care and dedication to patients with the incurable blood cancer, which claims the lives of 3,000 people in the UK each year.
Father-of-two Mr Carrick said the cancer and its tumours had crushed his vertebrae.
He said thanks to treatment he has been given "precious" time with his family.
After being diagnosed in 2020, Mr Carrick underwent chemotherapy.
Unfortunately, he had finished his seventh cycle when he had a heart attack in June 2022 and had to have an operation to fit stents.
His wife Carole said her husband was so positive and popular that staff "fight" to be the ones to treat him.
“The nurses have always said, ‘When we see Ian’s name on the list, we’re fighting to see who gets to go see him’, Mrs Carrick said.
"They’ve been wonderful."
Mr Carrick, who also has four grandchildren, said: "It’s incurable, we knew that from the beginning.
"I know I’m on borrowed time but we enjoy every day and we go on as we always do.
“Outreach nurses came all through the lockdown and they never let us down.
“They became more like friends to us. Everybody has been so kind. We really and truly can’t praise them enough.”
Over the years, myeloma has taken its toll and Mr Carrick now uses a walking stick.
He added: “Even after all the treatments you can still be enjoying your life.
“Everybody at the hospital has been absolutely superb - they give us peace of mind.”
Dr Raymond Dang, consultant haematologist at the hospital, said treating patients such as Mr Carrick was "humbling".
He added that winning an award would drive the team to "try even harder".
