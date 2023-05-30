Lifeguards are warning about offshore winds and low sea temperatures as they return to Jersey's beaches for the summer.

RNLI lifeguards are stationed at St Brelade's, Plemont, Greve de Lecq and St Ouen's Bay.

Lifeguard Arron White said the water could leave you "breathless" if you stayed in for too long.

He said lifeguards had already been "quite busy", with offshore winds causing problems for some beachgoers.