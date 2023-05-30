Girl, 15, seriously hurt after attack involving dog
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack involving a dog.
Emergency services were called to Port Clarence, near Stockton, on Monday evening.
Cleveland Police said they were now looking for a male dog, described as an "XL Bully" type dog and aged between four and five-years-old.
They said members of the public should not approach the dog and should instead call 999.
The teenager remains at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The force said it was urging anyone with information to contact the force.
