The Government of Jersey has asked banks and mortgage lenders to follow the UK in providing "short-term support" to resident mortgage holders.

The UK Mortgage Charter, external aims to help those struggling "in the face of rising interest rates".

Jersey mortgage providers have been asked to confirm whether they would adhere to the charter to help avoid repossessions.

Deputy Elaine Millar, the Assistant Chief Minister with responsibility for Financial Services, said the Council of Ministers was monitoring the situation "where we have high inflation and rising interest rates".