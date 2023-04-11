Jersey probation service suffers staff challenges
Jersey's probation service is experiencing challenges with staffing, bosses have confirmed in their annual report.
The Probation and After-Care Service said there was a high staff turn-over and recruitment difficulties.
It also said the service lost a number of experienced officers, mainly due to retirement.
Bosses said they hoped to recruit and train local people where possible on top of their current roster of more than 30 staff.
'High satisfaction'
They also insisted that morale was good within the team, despite the shortages.
It also said that in 2022, 413 reports were prepared for the criminal courts and nearly 15,000 hours of work was undertaken by the community service scheme.
It added there were "high levels of satisfaction expressed by clients and partner agencies".
Mike Cutland, chief probation officer, told BBC Radio Jersey: "The most pressing shortage in terms of staff is around community service ... we really struggle to employ part-time community service supervisors."
The service also said more people were using its domestic abuse programme.
It also reported that "emotional problems have also increased as a contributing factor in offending" and the service was "offering more emotional coping skills sessions as a result".