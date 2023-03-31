Cairngorms tourists urged not to seek out rare capercaillie

Visitors to the UK's largest national park have been asked not to go in search of one of its rarest birds.

The Cairngorms are home to capercaillie, a large woodland grouse whose numbers have fallen to the lowest level in 30 years.

In the UK, the bird is only found in Scotland and fewer than 600 are thought to survive.

In spring, male capercaillie gather at sites known as leks where they compete for the attention of females.

It is illegal to disturb capercaillie during the breeding season.