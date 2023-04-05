Gardaí (Irish police) have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman in her 20s was found in Limerick city.

The woman's remains were discovered in an apartment block on the Dock road at 13.30 local time on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the results of a post mortem examination were not being disclosed for operational reasons.

Officers have conducted extensive searches around the buildings on O'Curry Street near to where the woman's body was found, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Anyone with information or camera footage from the Dock Road and O'Curry Street areas of the city has been asked to contact police.