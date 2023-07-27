A cycleway in Coventry is set to be extended under new plans to improve safety for cyclists.

The two-way route would be built along Allard Way to connect an existing path leading to Stoke Aldermoor and Ernesford Grange.

A new traffic-controlled crossing would also be built to allow cyclists to safely cross Second Avenue.

The project will be funded by a government grant worth £550,000 as part of the planned Binley cycleway.