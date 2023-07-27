Cycleway to be extended under new plans
A cycleway in Coventry is set to be extended under new plans to improve safety for cyclists.
The two-way route would be built along Allard Way to connect an existing path leading to Stoke Aldermoor and Ernesford Grange.
A new traffic-controlled crossing would also be built to allow cyclists to safely cross Second Avenue.
The project will be funded by a government grant worth £550,000 as part of the planned Binley cycleway.
Costing an estimated £8.6m, the Binley cycleway aims to cover 6km (3.7 miles) to link Coventry city centre with University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
Two thirds of the route was open to the public in May, according to Coventry City Council.
Councillors will examine the plans next week.
