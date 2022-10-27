A council leader has refused to rule out selling 10,000 homes in order to help pay off a £1.5bn debt.

T﻿he government appointed a commissioner earlier this year to take over the running of Thurrock Council because of a "serious financial situation".

A﻿t a full council meeting, Labour member Lynn Worrall asked whether the local authority's entire housing stock would be sold.

T﻿he Conservative leader, Mark Coxshall, said "everything is on the table".