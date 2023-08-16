West Show celebrates 100 years of Guernsey traditions

An agricultural and horticultural show in Guernsey is celebrating its 100th event.

The West Show, which takes place at the West Coast of Guernsey at L'Eree, is a traditional country show with exhibition classes.

It also includes a "varied mix of entertainment", including monster trucks, lawnmower racing and skydivers.

The show takes place from 10:00 until 23:00 BST on Wednesday and Thursday.