Two companies involved in plans to mine lithium in Cornwall have welcomed intentions by Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata to build its flagship electric car battery factory in the UK.

Tata's new plant in Somerset is expected to create 4,000 UK jobs and thousands more in the wider supply chain.

Cornish Lithium boss Jeremy Wrathall said it represented "a significant stride in fortifying the UK's electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain as the UK develops this vital industry".

Imerys British Lithium also said it was a move being "warmly welcomed".