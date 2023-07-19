Lithium firms welcome new UK battery factory plans
Two companies involved in plans to mine lithium in Cornwall have welcomed intentions by Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata to build its flagship electric car battery factory in the UK.
Tata's new plant in Somerset is expected to create 4,000 UK jobs and thousands more in the wider supply chain.
Cornish Lithium boss Jeremy Wrathall said it represented "a significant stride in fortifying the UK's electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain as the UK develops this vital industry".
Imerys British Lithium also said it was a move being "warmly welcomed".
Mr Wrathall said his company welcomed "the fact that the government is clearly stepping up efforts to support the electric vehicle and battery supply chain in the UK".
Imerys British Lithium said the proximity of the new factory to "one of Cornwall’s mining heartlands is another big milestone in establishing an industry that will help achieve the government’s net zero goals".
Electric vehicles use batteries made up of several hundred individual lithium-ion cells.
It is understood the government is providing subsidies worth hundreds of millions of pounds for the Tata factory.
