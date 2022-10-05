A﻿ man has suffered a life-changing head injury at a Liam Gallagher concert in Cardiff, police have said.

Officers said the 34-year-old was assaulted between 21:30 and 22:00 BST on Thursday, 15 September.

The open-air gig, featuring the former Oasis frontman, was held at Alexandra Head, near Cardiff Bay Barrage.

South Wales Police said it was appealing for witnesses, particularly those who may have footage of the attack.