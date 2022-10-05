E﻿xperts are exploring the possibility of heating buildings at a Scottish snowsports centre using the rocks deep below it.

T﻿he Cairngorm Mountain resort is located 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.

The ski area can experience freezing temperatures any time of the year and, according to the Met Office, is the snowiest place in the UK with snow falling 76 days a year on average.

T﻿he resort's owner, H﻿ighlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), is looking into the potential of using geothermal energy, the natural heat in rocks miles below the Earth's surface.

T﻿he Scottish government agency has commissioned a feasibility study to investigate whether radiogenic granite in Cairn Gorm could be harnessed for warming the ski centre and also generating "green electricity".

H﻿IE said the move could help Scotland meet its climate change targets.

Dave MacLeod, head of property infrastructure, said: “Geothermal energy has the potential to form an essential component of a net zero energy mix at Cairngorm, delivering reliable and infinite amounts of heat from the Scottish geology.

"The project could provide a sustainable, low carbon source of energy for operations at Cairngorm, as well as reducing costs and potentially generating income for the business from the sale of surplus energy to the National Grid."