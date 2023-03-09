A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal assault on a man in the Republic of Ireland.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found unresponsive at a property in Blacklion, County Cavan, at about 09:15 GMT on Thursday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said he was found with serious injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held at Castlerea Garda Station, in County Roscommon.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.