First sloths move into Jersey Zoo
Two sloths have arrived at Jersey Zoo in the hope they will breed.
Terry and Rio are the first sloths at the zoo said keepers.
Their enclosure allows them to stay aloft as they would do in the wild.
Jersey Zoo has welcomed its first sloths, Terry and Rio, in its Cloud Forest area.
The Linne’s two-toed sloths were brought from Bristol Zoo and London Zoo in the hope that they will breed.
They are native to South America where they are known as "the most relaxed animal in the rainforest", said Jersey Zoo.
The zoo has created a habitat with trees and ropes that allow them to stay aloft as they would do in the wild.
Sloths spend up to 15 hours a day sleeping and the rest of the day eating, said the zoo.
Director of zoo operations, Graeme Dick, said: "We’re really excited to have sloths here at Jersey Zoo for the first time and know our visitors will love them too.
"Their enclosure has been designed to give visitors an immersive view into the lives of our sloths, as well as allowing the sloths to move around without the need to touch the floor as they would do in the wild."