Viking Bay pollution warning enters second day

Viking Bay in wet and windy weather, with a few surfers coming out of the waterGetty/Peter Macdiarmid

Heavy rain and wind may be behind the pollution risk

A pollution warning at a Kent beach has entered its second day.

The public has been warned against swimming in the sea at Viking Bay in Broadstairs.

The Environment Agency has not identified the reasons behind the risk but said "water quality may be temporarily reduced based on factors such as heavy rainfall, wind or the tide".

"When a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing," a spokesperson added.

Warnings are posted on its website, Swimfo, and on signs around the beach.

