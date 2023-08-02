Viking Bay pollution warning enters second day
- Published
A pollution warning at a Kent beach has entered its second day.
The public has been warned against swimming in the sea at Viking Bay in Broadstairs.
The Environment Agency has not identified the reasons behind the risk but said "water quality may be temporarily reduced based on factors such as heavy rainfall, wind or the tide".
"When a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing," a spokesperson added.
Warnings are posted on its website, Swimfo, external, and on signs around the beach.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.