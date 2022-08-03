Ferry operator CalMac has put in place temporary plans for passengers affected by disruption to its Skye Triangle sailings.

The MV Hebrides has suffered a reoccurrence of a problem with its firefighting system and requires repairs at a yard in Greenock.

The ferry sails between Lochmaddy in North Uist, Tarbert in Harris and Uig on Skye.

CalMac bosses said they were deeply sorry for the disruption, and have asked customers to be patient with staff while they sorted out bookings.

The temporary arrangements , external include additional Lochboisdale-Armadale-Lochboisdale sailings by the MV Lord of the Isles.

Local hauliers have also agreed to help free up space for other vehicles on other routes, including Stornoway to Ullapool.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “Customers will understandably be upset about this latest disruption to their journeys, and I am deeply sorry for what they are going through.

"I would like to thank customers, including hauliers and businesses who have agreed to move bookings, for their patience and support at this very difficult time."

He added: “While we know this process is time consuming and frustrating for customers, our staff are doing their very best to help and should not be subjected to aggression or violent behaviour."