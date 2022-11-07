O﻿fficer injured as Land Rover hits police car

Old House Lane

T﻿he Land Rover was stopped in Old House Lane in Copt Oak

One officer was injured after a suspect vehicle reversed into a police car in an attempt to escape. 

The officers noticed a silver Land Rover Freelander was using cloned plates in the Copt Oak area of Loughborough at about 15:10 GMT on Sunday.

F﻿ollowing a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in Old House Lane but was then driven backwards into the police car before fleeing, the force said.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested later in Copt Oak Road area of Markfield on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.   

L﻿eicestershire Police said one officer inside the car was treated in hospital and discharged while another officer was uninjured.

T﻿he two suspects remain in custody and witnesses are being sought.

